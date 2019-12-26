‘Will go down as best fullback in PL history…’ Twitter explodes with Trent Alexander-Arnold reaction

Posted by
‘Will go down as best fullback in PL history…’ Twitter explodes with Trent Alexander-Arnold reaction

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a simply hilarious performance v Leicester tonight, as Jurgen Klopp’s table-topping Reds battered them 4-0 at the King Power.

The fullback, easily the most creative player in the Premier League despite his position, produced two beautiful crosses for Roberto Firmino – both of which ended up as assists as the Brazilian finished with aplomb.

Then, to seal the game, Trent produced a fantastic overlapping run and fired home into the corner of the net, before jogging to the corner and casually celebrating like Kylian Mbappe.

He’s been exemplary all season, but tonight may arguably go down as the performance that defines him – although his most iconic moment will maybe always be the corner v Barcelona.

His ability to drill the ball cross-field, 60-yards, on a plate to team-mates, is uncanny.

It shouldn’t be that easy to find a team-mate that far away – but he very rarely misses his target.

The crosses were pinpoint and the finish stunning.

We simply can’t get enough of him. The Scouser in our team.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top