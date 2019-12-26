‘Will go down as best fullback in PL history…’ Twitter explodes with Trent Alexander-Arnold reaction

Trent Alexander-Arnold put in a simply hilarious performance v Leicester tonight, as Jurgen Klopp’s table-topping Reds battered them 4-0 at the King Power.

The fullback, easily the most creative player in the Premier League despite his position, produced two beautiful crosses for Roberto Firmino – both of which ended up as assists as the Brazilian finished with aplomb.

Then, to seal the game, Trent produced a fantastic overlapping run and fired home into the corner of the net, before jogging to the corner and casually celebrating like Kylian Mbappe.

He’s been exemplary all season, but tonight may arguably go down as the performance that defines him – although his most iconic moment will maybe always be the corner v Barcelona.

His ability to drill the ball cross-field, 60-yards, on a plate to team-mates, is uncanny.

It shouldn’t be that easy to find a team-mate that far away – but he very rarely misses his target.

The crosses were pinpoint and the finish stunning.

We simply can’t get enough of him. The Scouser in our team.

That was honestly the best individual performance I can remember seeing in years. This is not an exaggeration or bias — Trent Alexander-Arnold will go down as the best full-back in Premier League history. Generational talent is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/SJmsGO82oZ — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) December 26, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold now has as many goal contributions in the past hour as Wan-Bissaka has in the past year. pic.twitter.com/2DNTPJDWu6 — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) December 26, 2019

I’ll repeat it again, don’t EVER compare Trent Alexander-Arnold to any other RB itw. He’s on a another level and generational talent. Goal, 2 assists and a penalty won in 78 minutes. Your RB could NEVER. — Samue (@SamueILFC) December 26, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold has already achieved 50% of Paul Scholes’ Premier League all-time assist tally. Remember… Trent is only 21 years old and he plays fullback. pic.twitter.com/vs9R6AKeIj — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) December 26, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold vs. Leicester 76% Pass accuracy

4/10 Accurate long passes

3 Chances created

2 Assists

2/2 Shots on target

1 Goal All action tonight. So adept with his technique, so willing in his involvement. A match winner, a world class talent. pic.twitter.com/F17A2FdiCK — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) December 26, 2019

What a team this is. Best Liverpool team in my lifetime by a mile. Most complete league performance of the Klopp era. Frighteningly dominant. Just love the spirit and skill. Fair now to make the comparison in terms of passing/crossing between Trent and Gerrard. — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) December 26, 2019

Trent is the absolute bollocks. Raises my expectations every time. What a player. What a Scouser. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) December 26, 2019