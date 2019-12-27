Javier Mascherano’s simple reaction to Trent’s world class performance against Leicester

Former Liverpool man Javier Mascherano was clearly taken aback by an incredible performance from Trent Alexander-Arnold, as the Reds smashed Leicester City 4-0.

The right back was involved in all four goals, and managed to bag himself in a rare occasion, and his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by the big hitters in the media circles.

The Argentine took to Twitter and simply Tweeted the full back’s surname – I guess we’re to assume he was left speechless – fair enough!

Alexander-Arnold — Javier Mascherano (@Mascherano) December 26, 2019

Mascherano spent a number of years at Liverpool, and as part of the ‘best midfield in the world’ with Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso, but he left for Barcelona not too long into his career at Anfield.

It’s been a while since Stevie, but it now appears that we have another world class Scouser in our team.

In Trent, Liverpool may just have the best offensive full back in the world – his assists in the Premier League and Champions League over the last three years speak for themselves.

The most terrifying thing about the Scouser in our team is that he’s actually only going to get better! If he just keeps up his current form over the next few years, we’ll be witnessing greatness.