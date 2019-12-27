Liverpool have recalled defender Nat Phillips from Stuttgart

Jurgen Klopp has chosen to strengthen his defensive options at Liverpool this January by recalling young centre half Nathaniel Phillips from his loan spell at Stuttgart.

Phillips was meant to stay with the second tier German side for the whole season, but the boss has decided to bring him back to Anfield earlier, as per the Liverpool Echo.

The move makes sense – Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are both currently injured, which leaves Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as the only options.

And as good as the duo are, we’re one injury away from Jordan Henderson at centre half again, with Fabinho also out for a while.

Even then, it’s not ideal to take a midfielder and force him into a defensive role.

22-year-old Phillips will not be able to play in our next game against Sheffield United, but he will be available for selection immediately after.

I can honestly see Nat having an impact in the Cup and in any Premier League games, against lesser sides, when the Champions League schedule amps up.

His did impress during the Reds’ pre-season, before going out on loan, so it’s clear that Klopp does hold some trust in the young lad.