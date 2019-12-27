(Photo) Virgil van Dijk has a go of Leicester City groundsman’s lawnmower

Virgil van Dijk, along with Joe Gomez, kept the Premier League’s leading goal-scorer in Jamie Vardy quiet at the King Power last night, showing the Leicester City defenders how to do their jobs.

In fairness, they’d only conceded five goals there all season, until we turned up and almost doubled the lot. But van Dijk wasn’t content with showing just the opposition how to do their jobs – he also showed one of the King Power’s groundsmen.

We’re not too sure what’s happening here – and we’re sure it’s in good faith – but take a look: