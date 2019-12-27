Thierry Henry backs Liverpool to go ‘invincible’ & win the Premier League

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has tipped Liverpool to win the Premier League, something not that shocking at the moment, but he’s also backed us to go unbeaten for the remainder of the season.

Aside from West Ham, a fixture which has been rearranged. we’ve now played every team in the division, and only Manchester United have taken points off of us – and that was at Old Trafford.

After we thrashed Manchester City 3-1, Leicester were naturally viewed as the next club that would stop us, but they were unable to and we brushed them aside in their own back yard.

Henry can’t see any club actually being able to beat us this season – and I think I agree, but as a long-suffering Liverpool fan, I also don’t get my hopes too high!

“I think they’re going to win [the Premier League title], and I’m going to push it further, not because we’ve done it with Arsenal but because it’s a matter for me if they’re going to stay unbeaten,” he’s quoted as saying by the Mirror.

“I think that team can stay unbeaten, and it will be who’s going to beat them first, because I think they will win the league.

“It’s not a big statement because they’re above everybody this year, and they can make a statement [by beating Leicester].

“With the fixtures that they have at the minute, being able to come here and create that gap, that can be almost over.”

Considering our busy schedule over the winter, the Reds would have been forgiven for struggling away at the second placed team in the Premier League, but we weren’t phased.

Our dominant performance against the Foxes really does suggest that we could go all the way and not suffer a defeat this season.

Obviously, we’ve got to play against City, Chelsea and Spurs again, but I just don’t see them beating us.