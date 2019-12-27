‘Traore hates City more than I do…’ Many Liverpool fans pile onto Twitter after Wolves win

Wolves beat Manchester City 3-2 tonight, which means Liverpool are 14 points ahead of our rivals with a game in hand.

We’re also 13 points ahead of Leicester City, who we battered last night, having played one less as well…

We’re not going to get too excited, and there’s still 20 games for us to play – but if we keep our heads and play to our level – the Premier League title will be heading to Anfield.

City actually went 2-0 tonight thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and the help of Martin Atkinson, but Wolves, led by Adama Traore, came back to clinch the three points against the ten men.

The winger scored a wondergoal, created the second for Raul Jimenez and then watched Matt Doherty bag a late winner…

Traore was the reason Wolves won though, in the main, and Liverpool fans on Twitter were absolutely delighted with his contribution that surely puts Pep Guardiola’s side in an uncatchable position.

We have to face them in two days’ time, but hopefully they’ll be fatigues after the effort of the comeback victory.

Adama Traore hates Man City as much as I do. — – (@AnfieldRd96) December 27, 2019

Man City have caved in 😆 https://t.co/FHcSQUn7Gb — ian (@IanoM7) December 27, 2019