Trent responds to Robbo on Twitter as rivalry between LFC full-backs continues after Leicester thrashing

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have a healthy rivalry which helps them push each other harder each season – the duo have an incredible assist record over the last two to three years.

Robbo took an early start in the assist war this season, but Trent has put in some ridiculous numbers since then and is now well on top of his team mate. The Scouser has his fellow full back beaten nine to five.

The duo have a back and forth going on social media, kicked off by Robbo, and it’s safe to say the tables have now turned! Trent shared a GIF of his celebrating his goal against Leicester, in response.

If our forwards were in a competition of who can score the most goals, we’d have an issue – as it would encourage selfish decisions – but there’s nothing wrong with an assist competition. It merely emphasises getting your head up and playing top passes.

There is no doubt in my mind that Liverpool have the two best full backs in the world at the minute, and perhaps the two best creative players in the Premier League. They are as effective as having a Kevin De Bruyne in midfield – such a luxury.