(Video) Henderson given thunderous ovation by LFC fans as he went off injured

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been in incredible form of late, and our 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City was no different.

The midfielder was a commanding and calming presence in the heart of our team, and almost everything that happened on the pitch ran through him.

The skipper has always been top class, but I think he’s won over those who doubted him one game at a time in 2019.

When he was taken off at the King Power, as a precaution, Hendo was given a special ovation from the travelling Reds supporters.

