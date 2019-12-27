(Video) Henderson given thunderous ovation by LFC fans as he went off injured

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been in incredible form of late, and our 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City was no different.
The midfielder was a commanding and calming presence in the heart of our team, and almost everything that happened on the pitch ran through him.
The skipper has always been top class, but I think he’s won over those who doubted him one game at a time in 2019.
When he was taken off at the King Power, as a precaution, Hendo was given a special ovation from the travelling Reds supporters.
Take a watch of the video below:
Some ovation for Jordan Henderson from the away end after he went off last night. The Liverpool captain was outstanding once again. #LFC pic.twitter.com/0Inhg7zm2A
— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 27, 2019
