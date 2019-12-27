(Video) Keita’s highlights from Leicester show he’s one of the most skilled & elegant midfielders in the PL

Naby Keita is really finding his feet at Liverpool now, after a few solid weeks’ worth of quality performances from the Guinean international and the rest of the Premier League should be scared.

Part of Keita’s game is quite physical – he can blast in efforts from range and bully people off the ball, but his touch is so elegant and he’s so skill-full that you’d think you were watching Andres Iniesta sometimes.

Take a watch of the video below (via Amazon Prime Sport):