(Video) LFC fan throws crutch in the air as Milner nets penalty v. Leicester

Posted by
Liverpool’s defiant 4-0 win over Leicester City puts the Reds 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and fans went wild for the result.

So much so that one supporter in the away end at the King Power launched their crutches in the air to celebrate James Milner bagging with a penalty!

One Liverpool fan on social media joked that it was Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the stands – ha!

Take a watch of the video below:

