(Video) Some vile Leicester fans show LFC supporters ‘the Sun’ logo as Reds thrash the Foxes 4-0

A couple supporters from the home section at the King Power Stadium last night let down the majority of Leicester City’s fan base, as they held up The Sun newspaper’s logo up to the travelling supporters.

We’re very aware that every fan base has its bad eggs, and this is just an example of it, but it doesn’t excuse their actions. I do not care if you’ve not lost at home for ten months and Liverpool turn up to smack you 4-0, you never stoop that low.

