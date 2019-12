Trent Alexander-Arnold put in perhaps the best shift I’ve seen from a right back in a good few years – and he even topped off his assists with his own goal.

Assisted by Sadio Mane, the full back unleashed a powerful effort that was destined for the back of the net. Kasper Schmeichel had very little he could do.

But it’s Trent’s look of absolute delight on his face after the goal that’s melted our hearts. Take a look at the video here.