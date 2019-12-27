(Video) Trent’s highlights from Leicester show have the best offensive full-back in the game

Trent Alexander-Arnold played out of his skin as the Reds slapped up Leicester City 4-0 at the King Power to extend their dominant lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points.

In truth, the Scouser in our team managed to run the game from right back, which speaks volumes of his talent. In his highlights, you can see how we may just have this generation’s David Beckham, when it comes to crossing ability.

Take a watch of the video below (via Amazon Prime Sport):