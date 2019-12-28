Incredible Alisson/Bravo stat emerges after Man. City loss

Opta guru Duncan Alexander tweeted an incredible stat following Manchester City’s defeat to Wolves last night.

Despite holding a 2-0 lead, Nuno’s team fought valiantly against the ten men to come back and win 3-2 – with Claudio Bravo conceding three following Ederson’s red-card.

It turns out the Chilean has actually let in more goals this term than Alisson – despite playing eight more matches!

for those asking, 10 apps for Alisson (2 incomplete) and 2 for Bravo (1 incomplete) — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 27, 2019

Alisson has let in five, but Bravo has let in six – three against us last month and three last night at the Molineux!

And remember, when Alisson was out of action, Adrian played eight games for Liverpool in the Premier League – and our record in those were flawless – winning all.

City have had injuries to some of their best players, but so have we. The difference is, when our first-team stars have been absent, our backups have performed admirably.

Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez have been excellent without Joel Matip. The aforementioned Adrian played well above himself – and now Jordan Henderson has been simply world-class without the injured Fabinho.