Klopp admits Traore is a ‘big, big talent’ ahead of Wolves clash

Jurgen Klopp knows Adama Traore will be a massive threat tomorrow night v Wolves.

The flyer destroyed Manchester City last night and will be Wolves biggest threat at Anfield – considering his exceptional pace and strength down their right-hand side.

“A big, big talent. You would never have thought he is that young, but he is still very young, and now he has found it. It was always clear it would happen one day, and now it has. Good for Wolves!” Klopp said of the 23-year-old during today’s press-conference.

Traore has five goals this term, three of which have come against City – but the Liverpool defence know how to deal with players who possess his attributes.

Virgil van Dijk has the physical capability to deal with him, while Joe Gomez is playing his best football of the season…

Jurgen Klopp may shuffle his pack though, as he often does when we play many games in a row.

However, with 17 wins from 18 in the Premier League, we have to trust whoever the boss deploys against Nuno’s men – who’ll likely be fatigued from their exploits v City.