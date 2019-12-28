LFC to wear Club World Cup winners’ patch in the PL once – against Wolves

Liverpool have been met with resistance, in regards to the club being able to wear the FIFA Club World Cup winners’ patch in domestic fixtures.

The Reds will flaunt this badge in the Champions League, as per UEFA’s relaxed rules, but it seems that the Premier League will only be allowing us to wear it the once.

It was previously believed that we, like Manchester United before us, would not be able to wear it at all.

As per the club’s official website, it is not set to be permitted for matches in the Premier League. In the FA Cup, if the club wants to wear something different on its kit to what is registered with the Premier League, then a formal application is required.

I can understand why the officials are weary of clubs having custom patches on their kits, but this is issued by FIFA and is there to celebrate what we’ve achieved.

But now, as per the club’s official website, the Reds will get their chance to show off the spoils from their exploits in the intercontinental tournament – against Wolves.

Ultimately, it’s not the end of the world, but it is a shame that we won’t be able to properly express our bragging rights domestically as the World Champions.

Still, United didn’t even get to wear it once, and we’ll look boss in the Champions League!