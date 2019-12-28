Lucas Leiva labels Trent Alexander-Arnold “world class” after incredible 18 months

Trent Alexander-Arnold played out of his skin at Liverpool smashed Leicester City 4-0 at the King Power to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points.

The right back was involved in all four goals, and managed to bag himself in a rare occasion, and his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed around the footballing world.

Former Liverpool man Lucas Leiva described Trent as “world class” – and it’s hard to disagree with him, when you look at the statistics from the last couple of seasons.

World class laddddd https://t.co/26a91xesAf — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) December 27, 2019

MORE: (Video) Trent’s highlights from Leicester show have the best offensive full-back in the game

The Tweet quoted by the Lazio midfielder boasts that Trent has totted up more assists than anyone else in the Premier League since the start of last season.

When you consider that he plays at right back, that’s even more incredible. In Trent, Liverpool may just have the best offensive full back in the world – his assists in the Premier League and Champions League over the last three years speak for themselves.

The most terrifying thing about the Scouser in our team is that he’s actually only going to get better! If he just keeps up his current form over the next few years, we’ll be witnessing greatness.