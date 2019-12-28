Merson: Klopp could take Rotherham to PL & is much better than Pep, who ‘needs £80m or £90m players’

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson has explained in no uncertain terms why he believes Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the business.

The Sky Sports pundit was talking after Manchester City’s 3-2 defeat to Wolves last night, which sees them in third place – 14 points behind Liverpool – who have a game in hand…

Klopp’s Reds are also 13 points in front of Leicester City, having played a game less following our successful exploits in the Club World Cup.

“Klopp’s the best. He could take Rotherham through the divisions and make them a Premier League club, given time,” Merson said, reported by ABC News.

“Guardiola can’t do that. He needs £80m or £90m players to make his system work. Klopp doesn’t. It’s a massive achievement, what he’s built.”

While we wholeheartedly agree that Klopp is the world’s greatest boss, we think writing off Guardiola is reactionary.

Remember, pundits said the Spaniard wasn’t up to scratch during his first season in charge of City, and they followed that up by winning consecutive titles and accumulating 198 points in the process.

They’re a superb side and he’s a top manager – just right now – nobody can touch Jurgen’s Reds…

We face Wolves tomorrow, hoping to punish their weary legs after the effort they exerted to do us a favour last night against City!