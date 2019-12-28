(Photo) Wolves fan trolls City supporters at the Molineux by showing them LFC winning in the UCL

Wolves may have given Liverpool a huge helping hand in this season’s Premier League title race by coming from behind to defeat Manchester City 3-2.

The game took place at the Molineux Stadium, and one cheeky member of the home support went the extra mile to win up the visitors.

A fella can be seen in an upper tier of Wolves’ stadium, proudly displaying a photo, or maybe even a video, of Jordan Henderson lifting the Champions League trophy.

We love this kind of sh*thousery – it’s proper football rivalry stuff. If this happened to us, there’s no point in lying, we’d be annoyed, but you have to appreciate the neck on the lad!

Take a look at the photo below: