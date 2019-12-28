(Video) Gerrard says Everton are LFC’s biggest rivals; Man Utd “not at the top anymore”

Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was asked to compare the Old Firm Derby in Scotland to one of the Reds’ rivalries.

The 2005 Champions League winner told reporters that the Merseyside Derby with Everton is closer than the rivalry we have with Manchester United.

Gerrard cites the geographical location of the clubs as the main reason, but also takes a sly dig at the Red Devils by saying they’re “not at the top of the table anymore“.

Not that Everton are, mind, but the former club captain is right – the Merseyside Derby is the most bitter rivalry we have, even if our games with United have historically been filled with more quality.

