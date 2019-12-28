(Video) Klopp beaming with pride after Leicester thrashing is all of us right now

Jurgen Klopp wears his heart on his sleeve, and very rarely hides his emotions – be they positive or negative, but it’s fair to say he’s buzzing at the moment.

The performance his Reds put in against Leicester City was out of this world; we made the second placed team in the Premier League look like a Championships side in their own back yard as we smashed them 4-0.

You can’t help but be proud, and that’s exactly what the German clearly is in a post-match interview.

The interviewer says the squad have a “single mind” and are a focused bunch, and Klopp just smiles back at him and agrees.

Take a watch of the video here:

Klopp is all of us right now from LiverpoolFC

