(Video) LFC fans already have a song for Minamino – and it’s catchy

Japan superstar Takumi Minamino will officially become a Liverpool player in four days, and it’s fair to say that fans are excited.

The attacking midfielder has expressed his enthusiasm at signing for the Reds, and we’re certain that he’ll become a fan favourite at Anfield.

Some fans on a coach travelling back from Leicester have already created a chant for Minamino to the tune of ABBA’s “Mamma Mia”.

It’s got a bit of a ring to it, but it remains to be seen if it’ll catch on at Anfield.

Take a watch of the video below: