(Video) Ridiculous: City fan claims Premier League conspiracy with Liverpool 13 points clear

Manchester City lost to Wolves last night, despite holding a 2-0 lead at the Molineux – which means they’re now 14 points behind Liverpool – who have a game in hand.

We’re also 13 points ahead of Leicester, who we battered 4-0 on Boxing Day – having also played a game less.

But somehow, this isn’t because we’ve played 18, won 17 and drawn once – or because of City’s shambolic defensive record in which they’ve already conceded as many goals as they did in the entirety of last season…

But because the Premier League has fixed the competition so we can win it!

Yep. Listen to this City fan before last night’s game, claiming the Premier League has purposely fixed the schedule so City can ‘soften up’ teams for the benefit of Liverpool, who play them afterwards…

He fails to mention the fact we were in Qatar for a week and had to sacrifice the EFL Cup as a result, of course.

And City went down to ten-men last night and lost anyway, so their softening up didn’t do much good!

Madness…