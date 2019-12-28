(Video) Van Dijk actually produced an incredible defensive flick nobody is talking about v Leicester

Virgil van Dijk has been absolutely jaw-dropping over the past few months.

Liverpool’s failure to keep clean-sheets from the beginning of the campaign has been eradicated, largely thanks to the partnership that has blossomed between the Dutchman and Joe Gomez – in the absence of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

Versus Leicester, both were exceptional, offering the Premier League’s most lethal striker Jamie Vardy nothing.

This particular moment from the first-half has barely been spoken about, but it’s special…

Our no.4 uses a spinning flick to not only clear a ball, but also find his team-mate!

If you fast-forward to around 1:20 in the video we’ve embedded below, you’ll see what we’re talking about.

Pictures courtesy of Amazon Prime: