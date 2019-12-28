(Video) Van Dijk bossing Adama Traore goes viral after winger ruins Manchester City

Adama Traore hates Manchester City.

The hulk-like winger scored a brace to down them at the Etihad earlier in the season and was phenomenal in the 3-2 Molineux victory last night…

Not only did he score a wondergoal, but he made the second and played a part in the winner, too!

Rightly, he earned enormous praise online, with many questioning how do you defend against a player who is arguably the strongest and quickest in the Premier League.

Well, LFC fan and journalist James Nalton showed Virgil van Dijk answering this question last term – and his tweet has 9,000 likes and counting…

Not only does van Dijk win the footrace, but he outmuscles the forward, too.

Hopefully he can do the same when Wolves travel to Anfield tomorrow!

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports: