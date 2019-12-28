(Video) Visual representation of points dropped this season shows LFC’s dominance

A very interesting video was shared on Reddit last night, and it lays bare Liverpool’s dominance in the Premier League so far this season.

It’s an animated graph that shows how many points each club has dropped on a week by week basis, and the lack of movement by the Reds, while everyone else increases their tallies, is incredible.

The video also shows you how close the middle of the table is this season, and how that Europa League space is up for grabs for anyone with enough oomph.

The graph obviously doesn’t take into account any games that were played beyond the 19th week – and so it sort of shows the halfway point of this season.

Take a watch of the video here: