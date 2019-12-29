Klopp spoke with PSG’s Leonardo for an hour on the phone, but told him where to go

PSG made an approach for Jurgen Klopp via sporting director Leonardo, but despite a long phone-call, the boss simply wasn’t interested.

This is according to Le 10 Sport, who claim that over Christmas, the Brazilian phoned our manager in an attempt to lure him to France ahead of the 2020/21 season.

But they report in no uncertain terms that the PSG position doesn’t interest Klopp in the slightest and he alerted Leonardo of this fact in the simplest of terms.

After all, the German has just signed a contract extension that will keep him on Merseyside until 2024.

He is attempting to win the Premier League this season which will cement his legendary status following the Champions League triumph six months back.

His side, who were recently crowned Club World Champions have picked up a jaw-dropping 79 points from the last 81 available domestically, which is approaching farcical.

Not only are Liverpool the best team on the planet at the moment, but tif they maintain their current form, they’ll go down as one of the best sides ever.

This is easier said than done, of course, and all Klopp’s Reds can do is take one game at a time – starting tonight v Wolves at Anfield.