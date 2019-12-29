(Video) Van Dijk’s composure is mad as no.4 Cruyff-turns away from attacker

Virgil van Dijk is absolutely class – he does things that other defenders do as well, but he does them with such ease that he makes defending look easy.

As Wolves looked to break, the big Dutchman flicked the ball with his heel away from the attacker, as calm as you like.

He then simply walked the ball out from the back and laid it off to Gini Wijnaldum, as if he’d received a pass from Alisson.

With a player like van Dijk in the team, it must fill the rest of the squad with so much confidence.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):