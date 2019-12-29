(Video) Gerrard went berserk after Rangers’ Old Firm Derby win

Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 today away from home to keep the SPL title race alive.

Stevie’s men are two points behind, but have a game in hand and it looks set to go down to the wire.

After the final whistle, Gerrard produced the kind of celebration that we saw time and time again while he was Liverpool skipper!

He screamed into the camera, more than once, before embracing all of his players in manic celebrations.

We think it’s fair to say that he feels as passionately about winning as a manager as he did a player.

Incredible scenes…