(Video) Gerrard went berserk after Rangers’ Old Firm Derby win

Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 today away from home to keep the SPL title race alive.
Stevie’s men are two points behind, but have a game in hand and it looks set to go down to the wire.
After the final whistle, Gerrard produced the kind of celebration that we saw time and time again while he was Liverpool skipper!
He screamed into the camera, more than once, before embracing all of his players in manic celebrations.
We think it’s fair to say that he feels as passionately about winning as a manager as he did a player.
Incredible scenes…
THAT'S how it feels for Steven Gerrard – massive win for @RangersFC and their boss!
📺 Reaction on Sky Sports Football right now – and follow our blog: https://t.co/TS1n3JhE4c pic.twitter.com/t1wI1m38N8
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 29, 2019
COMMENTS