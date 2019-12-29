(Video) Gomez’s diving block shows CB in top, top form right now

Joe Gomez has really found his form of late, and we’re finally seeing the young centre-half that built up a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk last season.

The duo have give clean sheets in five games together (six, if we keep Wolves at bay), and it’s no all down to van Dijk for it either.

Big Joe has been every bit just as good as his partner in many aspects, and a diving block to prevent a Wolves attack is just another example of a centre-back in top, top form.

Take a look at the video below (via Sky Sports):