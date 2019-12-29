(Video) Hoddle explains why Trent is like ‘David Beckham’

Former England manager Glen Hoddle has compared Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wand of a right-foot to David Beckham’s.

Beckham was at his peak during the late 90s when Hoddle was his boss and gained world-wide stardom for his jaw-dropping delivery.

Trent’s 20 assists in 2019 though is more than Beckham ever registered in a calendar year – and considering the Liverpool man is 21-years-old and a right-back – his ceiling is surely much higher.

Ex-Red Michael Owen labelled the Scouser ‘world-class,’ which right now, is simply undebatable.

After all, you wouldn’t have any other right-back in a world-XI right now – not by a long shot.

Listen to the comments, below: