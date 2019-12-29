(Video) Klopp can only smile at downright weird Anthony Taylor performance

It’s safe to say that Anthony Taylor didn’t have his best performance as a Premier League referee as Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 at Anfield.

In a game that included some interesting decisions involving VAR, it was never going to be a straight-forward affair.

Wolves may have felt hard done by in the first half, because of a rightly given goal for the Reds, followed up by a rightly disallowed one for the visitors.

In the second half, it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest Taylor may have tried to even the game out a bit – by that, I’m suggesting he may have favoured Wolves at a few turns.

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but smile at the referee, making his feelings clear, following a dodgy decision in the second half.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):