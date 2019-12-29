(Video) Klopp can only smile at downright weird Anthony Taylor performance

Posted by
(Video) Klopp can only smile at downright weird Anthony Taylor performance

It’s safe to say that Anthony Taylor didn’t have his best performance as a Premier League referee as Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 at Anfield.

In a game that included some interesting decisions involving VAR, it was never going to be a straight-forward affair.

Wolves may have felt hard done by in the first half, because of a rightly given goal for the Reds, followed up by a rightly disallowed one for the visitors.

In the second half, it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest Taylor may have tried to even the game out a bit – by that, I’m suggesting he may have favoured Wolves at a few turns.

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but smile at the referee, making his feelings clear, following a dodgy decision in the second half.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top