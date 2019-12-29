(Video) Lallana beats lightning-fast Adama Traore to the ball

Adam Traore is an incredible physical presence, and anybody who can out-muscle him off the ball have done well by themselves.

The winger was a thorn in Manchester City’s side as Wolves overturned a 2-0 deficit to defeat the reigning Premier League champions 3-2.

The visitors tried to break with a counter-attack, but Lallana done extremely well to catch up with the play and nick the ball off Traore as he tried to encroach into Liverpool’s half.

For a player who has been turned from an attacking midfielder to a makeshift central – almost defensive – player, Lallana has done very well this season.

Take a watch of the video here (via Streamja – pictures by Sky Sports):