(Video) Liverpool’s Christmas Carol v Leicester was an instant classic

The away end against Leicester on Boxing Day was almost as impressive as the performance of the Reds on the field…

All the travelling Liverpool fans were in fine voice, spurred on by the Club World Cup success and the incredible happenings in front of them – and the fact it was Christmas!

This particular song did the rounds plenty of times, and it was great. A remixed version of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful (Let us Adore Him)’ – in worship of Jurgen Klopp’s sensational side was heard on regular occasion.

Let’s hope it rings around Anfield tonight too for Wolves’ visit!

Have a listen, below: