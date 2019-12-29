(Video) Mane finishes beautifully after Lallana’s shoulder assist

Get in! After some nonsense from VAR on whether Adam Lallana handled the ball in the build up play to the opening goal, Sadio Mane broke the deadlock at Anfield against Wolves.

The ball was pumped forward by Virgil van Dijk before Lallana flicked it on to the No.10 who made no mistake from inside the box.

The first half was a tense affair, with Wolves giving us more than most to think about in our own back yard, and Mane’s finish will put a lot of smiles on faces and some relief in the minds of the players going in at half-time.

