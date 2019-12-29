(Video) Van Dijk’s ‘handball’ was absolutely nothing; VAR made 100% correct decision

Rival fans genuinely think Liverpool’s goal today v Wolves should have been ruled out because of THIS imaginary handball.

‘Stills’ of the supposed Virgil van Dijk violation are doing the rounds on Twitter, with the usual LiVARpool shouts boring the life out of us.

Have a watch of the video. This took place in Liverpool’s half. There is absolutely no way that a goal that occurred 60-yards away should be ruled out for this complete nothing-ness.

Anyone who believes this should lead to a goal in the other half of the pitch being ruled out obviously hates football.

It’s genuinely nothing. Look at it. VAR made the 100% correct decision in this instance and anyone claiming otherwise is either biased or worse.

On the offside, Wolves got stitched. We hate that that gets goals ruled out. That’s wrong. This, isn’t.