LFC investigate incident between Jonny and ballboy at Anfield

“While that process takes place we will be making no further comment.”

We haven’t seen the incident, so until we do, cannot criticise any of those involved individually.

Let’s trust the club to do its job.

Wolves were mightily frustrated due to VAR’s involvement in the game. Firstly, it gave us a goal after Anthony Taylor had tried to rule it out, before cancelling Neto’s effort for an offside in the buildup.

In fairness, both decisions were correct by the letter of the law – but Wolves were on the end of some horrible officiating v Manchester City three days ago – and the taste of this was likely still in their mouths.

As for the Reds, we simply keep marching on. Against Leicester City, we showcased our incredible footballing ability, but versus Wolves, it was our grit and determination that shone through.

We’ll need to win matches via both in order to secure this Premier League title.