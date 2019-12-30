Liverpool may sign left-back with superb crossing stats as Andy Robertson backup

Liverpool have a keen interest in Max Clark, reports the Mirror.

The 23-year-old, formerly of Hull, is currently at Vitesse in the Netherlands, and he’s been performing at a very high level all season.

According to John Cross, Clark has earned the attention of scouts due to his excellent left-footed crossing, which is obviously a key attribute required of any Liverpool left-back.

After all, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are our most creative players from the fullback positions and have racked up an enormous amount of assists in 2019.

We do think a backup option for Robbo would be smart.

Right now, James Milner is the second-choice left-back, and the Englishman is right-footed and a midfielder…

A genuine left-back who can ease the burden from Robbo would be great, as the youngsters in the Academy are not yet ready to play regular Premier League football.

We’ve already signed Takumi Minamino for January, but a fullback of Clark’s ilk would set us up nicely for the remainder of the season.