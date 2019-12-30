Liverpool’s transfer plans for Rhian Brewster explained

Liverpool hope to have Rhian Brewster available for the FA Cup 3rd Round tie with Everton, before allowing the striker to leave on loan for Swansea.

This is according to the Athletic, who claim Jurgen Klopp has changed his mind about the striker, who needs minutes after only making two first-team appearances this term.

During the summer, Klopp’s plan was to keep Brewster and let him be a regular part of the first-team, but due to some niggling injuries and the impressive substitute performances of Divock Origi, this hasn’t really been the case.

We’re all for Brewster being fit enough to get on the field v Everton – and hopefully put them to the sword before departing for the Championship.

Liverpool fans have heard plenty of the forward’s talent, but not seen much of it at close-quarters.

As he approaches his 20th birthday, it’s vital he gets an opportunity to show it.

Swansea are managed by Steve Cooper, who was in charge of England U17s when they, led by Brewster’s goals, won the World Cup.