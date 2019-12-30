Trevor Sinclair fires at Liverpool once again after ‘dippers’ controversy

Trevor Sinclair – as fans, we can assure that our season is not being ruined one iota by VAR…

After all, we’ve won 18 games and drawn once. In fact, if VAR did it’s job against Manchester United, it would have been 19 wins from 19, but we’re over it.

The former Manchester City winger tweeted this nonsense last night following Liverpool’s 1-0 win v Wolves, in which VAR got both decisions correct, by the way:

VAR is actually ruining Liverpool’s players and fans season when they should be being applauded for their incredible performances this season #VAROUT — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) December 29, 2019

He then doubled down, and tweeted this misleading still, ignoring the actual video evidence:

Sky pundits chatting about offside 🙄 just one arm vvd x pic.twitter.com/ijLsKBBUKd — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) December 29, 2019

Earlier in the season, Sinclair stated on Twitter that ‘Bin dippers, we’re coming for you,’ which naturally received an enormous backlash.

The former England man apologised, but it was clearly just for show considering this latest propaganda.

This is a man still employed by BBC Sport, we remind you.

If we snare no.19 in 2020, it’ll feel all the sweeter considering the nonsense that is doing the rounds online via those who can’t stand us.