(Video) The incident with Jonny & the ballboy Liverpool are investigating

Sky Sports have released a video of the incident between Jonny and the ballboy from last night’s win which Liverpool are investigating…

In the clip below, courtesy of the aforementioned broadcaster, you’ll see the Wolves winger lunging for the ball in an attempt to grab it off the ballboy.

It seems a little unnecessary, as the ballboy had literally just picked it up – although it did look as if the young lad was trying to waste a bit of time.

In fairness, it doesn’t look like a massive deal to us, and we’re surprised the club is looking into it any further.

Watch the incident, below: