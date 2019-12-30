‘Worst celebration I’ve seen…’ Some LFC fans in hysterics after Neto goes crazy only for VAR to rule goal out

In all honesty, the fact VAR can ruin the moment of elation after goals go in, for both players and fans, is one of the reasons it’s so horrible.

But yesterday, unlike against Aston Villa, Manchester United and Watford, it worked out in our favour by correctly awarding Sadio Mane’s goal and then ruling out Neto’s for an offside.

The winger lost the plot when he fired past Alisson, dropping one of the strangest celebrations we’ve seen from an opponent at our ground – so it’s difficult not to smile when looking back at it now!

Fans on Twitter described it as karma for such an awful celebration, but we wouldn’t go that far!

Liverpool are now preparing for the Sheffield United game on January 2, going into 2020 with a 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand on both Leicester City and Manchester City.

Check out the video of the goal, courtesy of Sky Sports, and the fan reaction on Twitter, below:

💃| Poor Pedro Neto with the most energetic celebration ever for a ruled out goal…pic.twitter.com/xCWhI0BuuS — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) December 29, 2019

Tbh the wolves goal deserved to be ruled out for the scorer’s jazz hands celebration. — W⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️rld Champions (@mdy3r) December 29, 2019

Wolves tbh worth losing that decision by VAR after that Neto celebration — Moin H (@moinlfc) December 29, 2019

@prodnose the Wolves goal was disallowed because of Neto's dodgy celebration #VAR #LFC — Paul Brabin (@PaulBrabin) December 29, 2019

That #Wolves goal was disallowed for that awful Celebration by Neto, thought he was having a fit on the park. — 🇮🇪ˢᶜ32ᴵᴱ🇮🇪 (@sc32ie) December 29, 2019

That wolves fella’s celebration looks pretty stupid now — Alex Hill (@alexhill40) December 29, 2019