‘Worst celebration I’ve seen…’ Some LFC fans in hysterics after Neto goes crazy only for VAR to rule goal out

In all honesty, the fact VAR can ruin the moment of elation after goals go in, for both players and fans, is one of the reasons it’s so horrible.

But yesterday, unlike against Aston Villa, Manchester United and Watford, it worked out in our favour by correctly awarding Sadio Mane’s goal and then ruling out Neto’s for an offside.

The winger lost the plot when he fired past Alisson, dropping one of the strangest celebrations we’ve seen from an opponent at our ground – so it’s difficult not to smile when looking back at it now!

Fans on Twitter described it as karma for such an awful celebration, but we wouldn’t go that far!

Liverpool are now preparing for the Sheffield United game on January 2, going into 2020 with a 13 point lead at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand on both Leicester City and Manchester City.

Check out the video of the goal, courtesy of Sky Sports, and the fan reaction on Twitter, below:

