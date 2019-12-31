Everton boss Ancelotti tells Man City why they’re so far behind Liverpool

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has taken a swipe at Pep Guardiola, ahead of the Blues’ Premier League clash against Manchester City.

The Italian has taken six points from two games since joining our rivals, and he’ll be hoping to add to that tally at the Etihad on the first day of 2020.

Ancelotti is confident that Everton will continue their unbeaten run, and has suggested that City are so far behind Liverpool because they aren’t playing at the same level.

The Champions of Europe have only dropped points away at Old Trafford so far this season, and sit pretty 14 points clear of the reigning domestic champions.

“Liverpool have won all of the games. That is why [Man City trail]. It is a fantastic run but maybe Man City aren’t at the same level as last year. That’s the difference,” Ancelotti is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News.

“They remain a fantastic team with fantastic players and a fantastic manager. It’ll be a tough test but we need confidence to compete and focus on our football.”

As a Liverpool fan, I definitely don’t want to even suggest that the title is in the bag, but it does look good – and hopefully Everton will be able to help us further by giving us the opportunity to go even more points ahead of the reigning champions.

It should be said, I’m not discounting Leicester, but I don’t think anywhere near the size of a threat City are.