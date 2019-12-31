Klopp wants to keep Lallana at LFC but is resigned to losing him – Bascombe

Long-serving Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is set to leave Anfield this summer, according to the very reliable James Pearce.

The renowned journalist explained in this piece for The Athletic that the former Southampton captain’s time with the Reds is coming to an end.

“I’m not sure if [Minamino] is viewed as the Lallana replacement but it certainly strengthens that area of the squad,” Pearce said. “Lallana will leave at the end of the season.”

I think Pearce has likely hit the nail on the head there – the Japanese international is likely to soak up Lallana’s speck in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

But a report from the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe states that the boss would rather keep the midfielder around, but recognises that he’s too good for the bench.

The same article also suggests that Lallana has his eye on the exit door, and alludes to the fact he’s playing nowhere as often as a player of his ability should as a reason.

This news is a little sad, but realistic, because Lallana has been at Liverpool for a long time now – he joined the club in 2015, and after Jordan Henderson, the mercurial midfielder is our longest-serving player alongside Dejan Lovren.

He’s given us his best years, and commands nothing but respect from Reds supporters, even if the now 31-year-old now barely gets a minute.

In this last year, we’ve seen Klopp try to use Lallana in other ways – as a holding midfielder – which speaks volumes of the kind of character he must be for the squad.