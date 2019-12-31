LFC fans hijack Spurs poll to make sure Peter Crouch beats Harry Kane

Spurs were running a series of polls on their Twitter account to let their fans select their team of the decade, but it was hijacked by Liverpool fans.

Peter Crouch was selected alongside Harry Kane and Jermaine Defoe as options for the position of striker in this hypothetical team.

Naturally, you’d expect Spurs fans to lean towards Kane for this one, but that was before Liverpool fans found the poll which involved a former player of theirs.

Crouch was – and is – well received by the Anfield crowd their Twitter counterparts made sure the former big Red wasn’t going to miss out.

What makes this all the funnier is that Crouch left Spurs in 2011 – so he’s actually only spent one season with them during this decade!

Even though the results are skewed for the former Red, it’s a little surprising that Defoe doesn’t have a higher % of the votes than he does.

🤩 TEAM OF THE DECADE! 🤩 Who's leading the line for you? Select a striker and complete your team: #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 30, 2019

Both Spurs’ social media team and Crouch picked up on what was happening though, and they both took it very well. You’d expect as much from the former player, but it’s also good form from the club’s social media team to just roll with the punches.

In a world where people are constantly arguing on Twitter about football. it’s nice to see two sets of fans having a laugh.

📧 From Twitter: “We detected suspicious activity on your account.” 👀 https://t.co/3przcjCXxr — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 30, 2019