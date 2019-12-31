Nathaniel Clyne could leave Liverpool in January – report

Nathaniel Clyne – remember him? – could leave Liverpool next month, according to a report by Sky Sports.

The article, which can be read in full here, states that the full-back was free to leave over the summer, and that his ongoing injury won’t stand in his way.

The defender hasn’t had the best of luck at Anfield. We may be left wondering what could have been, should the Englishman move on.

With his injury problems and the rise of a certain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Anfield was never the place Clyne was going to call home in 2020.

To be fair, the No.2 did put in a good shift over a couple of seasons with the Reds, and is a more than accomplished defender.

Should he indeed move on in one of the forthcoming transfer windows, it would not be a surprise to hear that several clubs home and away would be interested in him.

Defensively speaking, Clyne has been solid for Liverpool. It’s going forward where he and Trent wildly differ.

Should he actually choose to stay at the club, he’d have to accept a lesser role than what he was used to before his injuries as Trent is clearly the best for the position.