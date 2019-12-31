(Photos) Minamino has lunch with Klopp after arriving at Melwood

New Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino has arrived in Liverpool, as he gets ready to have his first day as an official player tomorrow.

With his first day at Melwood, he has had lunch with manager Jurgen Klopp and has been seen meeting with Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri.

It looks like the young lad has had a good first day at the club’s training ground – hopefully a sign of more happy days for the Japanese international to come!

For Klopp to sit down in a communal area and chat to Minamino though is such a nice touch – it’s much better than being sat in an intimidating office.

Take a look at the photos below (via the Liverpool Echo):