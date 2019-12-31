(Video) Alisson collects award for ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ in Dubai

We already know Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world, and his winning of the Yashine Award was proof that his mutuals also think the same.

But now for the second year on the bounce the Brazilian has been given the official title of ‘best goalkeeper in the world’ by Globe Soccer Awards at a ceremony attended by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edwin van der Sar.

I don’t think there’s an award this season just gone, for a goalkeeper, that Alisson hasn’t won!

At the same event, Ronaldo was given the equivalent of he Ballon d’Or by Globe Soccer and Jurgen Klopp was named ‘best manager in the world.

Take a watch of the video below (via Globe Soccer):