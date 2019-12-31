(Video) Compilation of LFC’s best moments of the 2010s goes viral

The end of 2019 is quickly approaching, but this year deserves further reflection than years that have gone by, as it’s the end of the decade.

Liverpool FC have been though a lot over the last ten years – we’ve gone from having the best midfield in the world in the 2009/10 season, to being told we weren’t too big for a relegation battle by Roy Hodgson, to winning the Champions League this summer.

It’s been a bumpy ride with a lot of emotional twists along the way. A Liverpool fan has created a compilation of our best bits over the years, featuring the likes of Steven Gerrard lifting the League Cup and Jordan Henderson with the FIFA Club World Cup trophy aloft his head.

Take a watch of the video below: