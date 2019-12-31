(Video) Klopp named ‘best best coach in the world’ at ceremony in Dubai

Jurgen Klopp has turned Liverpool into the Champions of the World, a gargantuan leap from where we where five years ago, and his efforts at Anfield haven’t gone unnoticed this year.

He was named best coach by FIFA (The Best), France Football (Ballon d’Or) and now Globe Soccer in Dubai for 2019.

The award ceremony was attended by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the equivalent of the Ballon d’Or this year, and Edwin van der Sar.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was also among the award, as the Brazilian was named the best goalkeeper of the year for the second time.

Take a watch of the video below (via Globe Soccer):